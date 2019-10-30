Unisa honours Winnie Madikizela-Mandela with doctorate in social work

The former struggle stalwart was honoured posthumously by the institution at a graduation ceremony on Tuesday night.

JOHANNESBURG - Unisa has conferred the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela with a doctorate in social work.

She died last year at the age of 82.

The university said it recognises her social work during the apartheid regime which impacted individuals, groups and communities.

Madikizela-Mandela's grandson Zondwa Mandela accepted the honour on her behalf.

“We need an intense, intentional and incessant acknowledgement of great African leaders without losing sight of the need to celebrate the youth of Africa that is present here today.”