Unisa honours Winnie Madikizela-Mandela with doctorate in social work
The former struggle stalwart was honoured posthumously by the institution at a graduation ceremony on Tuesday night.
JOHANNESBURG - Unisa has conferred the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela with a doctorate in social work.
The former struggle stalwart was honoured posthumously by the institution at a graduation ceremony on Tuesday night.
She died last year at the age of 82.
The university said it recognises her social work during the apartheid regime which impacted individuals, groups and communities.
Madikizela-Mandela's grandson Zondwa Mandela accepted the honour on her behalf.
“We need an intense, intentional and incessant acknowledgement of great African leaders without losing sight of the need to celebrate the youth of Africa that is present here today.”
HALALA 🎉🎊🎉🎊🎓🎓🎓Unisa has conferred the degree of Social Work to the late Mrs Winnie Madikezela Mandela. Received by Mr Zondwa Mandela. #Unisagraduations #CircleofExcellence #shapingfutures pic.twitter.com/yx9w6bcQnK— Unisa (@unisa) October 29, 2019
Mr Zondwa Mandela recieved the award of his granmother the late Mrs Winnie Madikizela-Mandela. #shapingfutures #Unisagraduations #CircleofExcellence #shapingfutures pic.twitter.com/7xhYfsLoLL— Unisa (@unisa) October 29, 2019
