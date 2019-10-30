TNA threatened to liquidate media company over payment, Zondo Inquiry hears

Evidence before the commission showed that TNA first complained that it wasn't getting enough business from Eskom compared to other media houses and went as far as to publish confidential documents between Eskom and Parliament to prove this.

JOHANNESBURG - The state capture commission has heard how The New Age (TNA) threatened to liquidate advertising agency The Mediashop because it had delayed with a payment of R8 million from Eskom.

It also later complained that it was not paid quickly enough.

Former Eskom corporate affairs head Chose Choeu said that TNA wanted to be paid within 15 days but he was able to convince the paper that Mediashop was correct to pay within 45 days.

However, deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo was baffled when Choeu admitted that after this negotiation, TNA sent its lawyers who threatened to liquidate The Mediashop if it didn't pay them within five days of signing a second contract of R11 million, with no work done.

"So you have people coming to you who are new entrants in the media business, 'please, we'd like you to support us', the next thing they want to liquidate you within five days of completing an agreement. What have they done within that period? I guess you might not be able to say anything about it?" Zondo asked Choeu.

