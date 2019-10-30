South Sudan's Machar says won't join unity govt by 12 November deadline

Former rebel leader Riek Machar’s spokesman said the additional time would 'give room' for resolving issues.

JUBA - South Sudan’s main opposition leader called on Wednesday for a six-month extension to a deadline of 12 November for forming a unity government, confirming the country’s peace process would not adhere to its original timeline.

Former rebel leader Riek Machar’s spokesman said the additional time would “give room” for resolving issues.

Puok Both Buluang also said the extension would only be worthwhile if the government released funds it had agreed to spend on implementing the peace deal.