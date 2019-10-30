Some foreign nationals arrested in CT police crackdown refuse to leave cells

The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) said it has arranged their release with police.

CAPE TOWN - Some foreign nationals arrested in Cape Town on Wednesday were refusing to leave the Cape Town Central Police Station's cells.

The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) said it has arranged their release with police.

Calm was restored to the CBD after a police crackdown against foreign nationals and refugees occupying the offices of the United Nations Refugee Agency resulted in chaos.

Earlier, officers fired rubber bullets and arrested almost 100 people.

The refugees were participating in a nationwide protest against xenophobic violence, calling on the United Nations to intervene to get them out of South Africa.

The SAHRC's Chris Nissen explained: "It's about 40 children and about 20 women and then about 50 men. We've been engaged with the provincial police leadership and they affirmed this afternoon, agreeing that the people must be released and the people technically have been released but they don't want to get out of the cells, so we're now trying to negotiate with them to leave."

