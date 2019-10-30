Senior Cricket South Africa employees suspended
According to CricInfo, the employees suspended include interim director of cricket Corrie van Zyl, as well as chief operating officer Naasei Appiah and commercial manager Clive Eksteen.
JOHANNESBURG - Cricket South Africa (CSA) confirmed that they have suspended a group of what is believed to be senior employees surrounding a situation involving player contracts and the South African Cricketers Association (SACA).
CSA said they were investigating allegations of dereliction through non-payment of players during the 2018 Mzansi Super League. The governing body also confirmed that disciplinary action could be taken against the suspended employees following the outcome of the investigation.
CEO of Cricket South Africa Thabang Moroe said: “CSA wants to reassure all cricket fans and all cricket stakeholders that our organisation and indeed our staff adhere to the highest ethical standards in all our dealings and that consistency and accountability remains uppermost in all our processes and procedures.
"It is our expectation that all our staff members, including third-party stakeholders who are associated with the CSA brand, should protect the reputation of CSA and the sport of cricket at all times.”
