SAHRC: No children missing, no deaths after foreigners removed from UN office

The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) said it was assessing the situation outside the UN Refugee Centre in Cape Town after police moved in to disperse a group of foreign nationals sitting-in at the centre.

Picture: Kaylynn Palm/EWN.
Picture: Kaylynn Palm/EWN.
14 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) said on Wednesday it was assessing the situation outside the UN Refugee Centre in Cape Town.

A large group of foreign nationals have been living in and around the Waldorf Arcade for more than three weeks.

They're demanding that the UNHRC help them leave the country.

Police on Wednesday morning moved in to disperse the group.

The commission's Chris Nissan said that no children have been reported missing and no one had died.

"We've come to make an assessment so that we can assist in stabilising the situation. There've been people arrested and taken to the local police station, the women and children are in the church and there'll be a meeting of NGOs and civil society to have a look at the situation."

He said that the commission had been in contact with the UNHCR as well as the protest leaders since the sit-in started.

VIDEO: Over 100 arrested after cops forcibly remove foreign nationals in CT

