Rand plummets on bleak budget projections
The projected deficit would be the highest since 2009/10, raising investor concerns about South Africa’s only remaining investment-grade credit rating, which will be reviewed by Moody’s on Friday.
JOHANNESBURG - The rand suffered its steepest fall in more than a year on Wednesday after Finance Minister Tito Mboweni forecast wider budget deficits and a sharp increase in debt during his medium-term budget policy statement.
The rand was down more than 2.4% at R14.9810 against the US dollar by 1533 GMT, partially recovering from an earlier 3% drop from Tuesday’s close.
The Treasury said the budget deficit was likely to reach 5.9% of gross domestic product this fiscal year, far above a previous estimate of 4.5%.
The projected deficit would be the highest since 2009/10, raising investor concerns about South Africa’s only remaining investment-grade credit rating, which will be reviewed by Moody’s on Friday.
“From a ratings agency point of view the debt is unsustainable,” said Cristian Maggio, head of emerging markets strategy at TD Securities.
“There is no way that South Africa can escape a downgrade. It may not happen immediately, it may take some time because ratings agencies follow certain procedures, but it will happen,” he said.
Africa’s most industrialised economy is battling to kick-start economic growth and investor sentiment is fragile after a string of massive bailouts for ailing state firms like power utility Eskom.
South African government bonds dropped sharply, with the yield on benchmark 2026 paper up 23.5 basis points to 8.435%.
Local stocks rebounded in the late afternoon as rand hedges gained because of the weaker domestic currency.
The Johannesburg Stock Exchange’s Top-40 Index closed up 0.31% at 49,629.32 points, while the broader All-Share Index was up 0.29% to 55,872.60 points.
Gold miners Sibanye-Stillwater and Gold Fields climbed 8.1% and 6.6% respectively, helped by a stronger gold price as well as the weaker rand.
Investors were also gearing up for a policy decision by the US Federal Reserve later in the day that could see a third cut in interest rates this year.
“The market is already factoring in a 25 basis point cut,” GT247 trader Paul Chakaduka said.
Popular in Business
-
'We need to do things differently': Mboweni delivers grim MTBPS
-
Mboweni: E-tolls are here to stay, pay your bills
-
Mboweni issues warning on rising national debt
-
Economy class & cellphone caps: Mboweni cuts perks for MPs
-
Mboweni: Ratings agencies will understand SA's economic difficulties
-
MTBPS a major blow for provinces - WC Economic Opportunities MEC Maynier
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.