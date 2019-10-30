Ramaphosa appoints Zungu as KZN NDPP

President Cyril Ramaphosa said that Advocate Elaine Zungu had extensive prosecutorial and managerial experience.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed Advocate Elaine Zungu as the director of public prosecutions in KwaZulu-Natal.

The president said that Zungu had extensive prosecutorial and managerial experience.

She had been serving as the acting head of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in the province since Moipone Noko was transferred to the North West.

Noko was implicated at the state capture commission for abusing her office to protect politically-connected individuals.