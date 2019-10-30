R Kelly ordered to use royalties to pay child support

The 52-year-old singer - who is currently in jail awaiting trial on numerous federal and state charges - previously spent a short spell behind bars earlier this year after failing to pay more than $161,000 in child support to his ex-wife Andrea Lee.

The 52-year-old singer - who is currently in jail awaiting trial on numerous federal and state charges - previously spent a short spell behind bars earlier this year after failing to pay more than $161,000 in child support to Lee.

And according to TMZ, Kelly - who paid off his original debts - has now been ordered by a judge to use his royalties from his extensive music catalogue, including those from entitles such as Sony and BMI, to keep up with his $20,833 monthly maintenance payments.

Following his prison time for his debts, the 'Ignition' hitmaker paid Andrea in three separate payments of $62,000, $32,000, and $21,000, which were split across three months.

Currently, Kelly is behind bars once again, this time as he waits to face a trial on multiple charges related to sexual abuse in New York, Chicago, and Minnesota, all of which he has pled not guilty to.

The I Believe I Can Fly singer is in custody in New York after pleading not guilty to five federal criminal charges including kidnapping and racketeering.

In a separate case in Chicago, Kelly has been indicted on 13 counts, including charges of child porn, enticement of a minor and obstruction of justice.

Kelly is also fighting a further 10 charges of aggravated sexual abuse in Cook County, Illinois.

Since being placed in jail, Kelly has been moved to solitary confinement, and his lawyer, Nicole Blank Becker, recently claimed he doesn't mind being on his own because he feels safer as he's aware other inmates know he's been accused of sex crimes involving underage girls.