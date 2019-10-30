View all in Latest
PSL postpones GladAfrica Championship fixtures to assist SA-U23

South Africa kick start their campaign with a clash against Zambia on 9 November followed by the clash against Nigeria on 12 November, with the final match being against Ivory Coast on 15 November.

PSL chairman Irvin Khoza (L) with GladAfrica chairman Noel Mashaba on 1 August 2019. Picture: @OfficialPSL/Twitter.
PSL chairman Irvin Khoza (L) with GladAfrica chairman Noel Mashaba on 1 August 2019. Picture: @OfficialPSL/Twitter.
3 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - The Premier Soccer League confirmed the postponement of several GladAfrica Championship fixtures to assist the campaign of the South Africa U23 team who are travelling to Egypt to participate in an Olympic qualification tournament.

South Africa kick start their campaign with a clash against Zambia on 9 November followed by the clash against Nigeria on 12 November, with the final match being against Ivory Coast on 15 November.

The member clubs mainly affected by the postponement are University of Pretoria, Richards Bay and Ajax Cape Town.

"The League has decided to postpone the fixtures to give South Africa the best possible chance to qualify for the Olympics. The players will be released after this weekend’s fixtures," said PSL in a statement.

The league also announced that it would release full details in due course.

