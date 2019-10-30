Gordhan: We need to take Eskom in a new direction
Minister Pravin Gordhan on Tuesday gave an update on the utility’s restructuring plans.
JOHANNESBURG - Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan said the coal producers and labour representatives must understand that Eskom needed to take a new direction to become a sustainable entity.
On Tuesday, Gordhan gave an update on the utility’s restructuring plans.
Government has resolved to make the transmission, generation and distribution components subsidiaries of Eskom Holdings.
Government wants to completely reform the electricity supply industry and Eskom by unbundling its three main components.
Minister Gordhan said they held talks with players in the labour sector on the process.
“We will continue to engage with labour at my level and ultimately at the Eskom management level. We need to take Eskom in a new direction and make it a sustainable entity.”
But for Eskom to become sustainable, it needs to increase electricity sales and improve its financial position.
Gordhan said more on Eskom’s bailout and debt strategy would be divulged in Finance Minister Tito Mboweni's Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) on Wednesday afternoon.
