PowerBall Results: Tuesday, 29 October 2019

JOHANNESBURG - The winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Tuesday, 29 October 2019 are as follows:

PowerBall results: 08, 29, 38, 41, 50 PB: 02

PowerBall Plus results: 12, 14, 26, 28, 45 PB: 07

