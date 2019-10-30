Police urged to use restraint as they remove foreigners from CT UN office

Police fired rubber bullets and sprayed water cannons at protesters when they refused to move. Some were dragged on the floor while others were caught while trying to escape.

CAPE TOWN - Police are continuing to remove men, women and children who have been occupying the UN Refugee Agency offices in Cape Town.

Foreign nationals have been living inside and outside the Waldorf Arcade for more than three weeks.

They are demanding that the UNHCR helps them leave the country, because of xenophobia.

It was chaos in the CBD on Wednesday after police took action, removing foreigners from the area which they've been occupying for weeks.

#LeavingSA Police and Law Enforcement officers have removed in to disperse foreigners from the UN Refugee Agency in Cape Town. @kaylynnpalm pic.twitter.com/ZZxiQR22tA — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 30, 2019

#LeavingSA Water cannons being sprayed at the refugees outside the UN Refugee Agency.@kaylynnpalm pic.twitter.com/zaor5xyqZB — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 30, 2019

Authorities cleared part of the area and closed the building.

A Congolese man said that they were being treated like animals.

"This is not law, this is government xenophobia!"

Some people were wounded and children ripped from their mothers' arms.

#LeavingSA This woman says she was attacked by police officers, she says they were not violent and just want to leave the country. @kaylynnpalm pic.twitter.com/jBzqYoLhYr — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 30, 2019

Police said that more than a hundred people were arrested.

Meanwhile, Amnesty International called on police to exercise restraint.

Executive director at Amnesty International South Africa, Shenilla Mohamed said that the situation was concerning.

"It's critical that the South African authorities, as well as the UNHCR, work urgently to resolve the situation in Cape Town, as well as Pretoria, in order to keep people safe and to protect their human rights. The current system is not working and this is why you have people out on the street."