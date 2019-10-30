Over 100 foreign nationals arrested in CT CBD clashes

Dozens of people have been camping outside the UN Refugee Agency offices over the past few weeks.

CAPE TOWN - Public order police have arrested more than 100 foreign nationals in the Cape Town CBD on Wednesday.

They are demanding help to leave South Africa as they fear xenophobic violence.

The police's Novela Potelwa said those arrested were currently being processed at Cape Town central police station.

“Public order police who had been deployed since this morning at one of the buildings in the city centre arrested just over 100 people. They had been deployed in the area to help a Sheriff execute an order to evict a group of people who had been occupying the building for weeks.”