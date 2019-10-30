Over 100 foreign nationals arrested in CT CBD clashes

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in RWC 2019
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
Go

Over 100 foreign nationals arrested in CT CBD clashes

Dozens of people have been camping outside the UN Refugee Agency offices over the past few weeks.

Foreign nationals were camping outside the UN Refugee Agency and asked for help to leave South Africa. Police clashed with the group on 30 October 2019. Picture: Kaylynn Palm/EWN.
Foreign nationals were camping outside the UN Refugee Agency and asked for help to leave South Africa. Police clashed with the group on 30 October 2019. Picture: Kaylynn Palm/EWN.
40 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Public order police have arrested more than 100 foreign nationals in the Cape Town CBD on Wednesday.

Dozens of people have been camping outside the UN Refugee Agency offices over the past few weeks.

They are demanding help to leave South Africa as they fear xenophobic violence.

The police's Novela Potelwa said those arrested were currently being processed at Cape Town central police station.

“Public order police who had been deployed since this morning at one of the buildings in the city centre arrested just over 100 people. They had been deployed in the area to help a Sheriff execute an order to evict a group of people who had been occupying the building for weeks.”

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA