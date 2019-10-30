No free money: Mboweni says support for SOEs will be in form of loans

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni has laid down the law on Eskom and other state-owned companies, saying there would be no more free money.

Non-interest spending has gone up to R1.45 trillion this year, mainly due to the R26 billion Eskom bailout, part of the R230 billion support for it over the next decade.

But other struggling state-owned entities were also getting money: R5.5bn goes to SAA, R3.2bn to the SABC, R1.8bn to Denel and R300m to SA Express.

Mboweni’s called time on bottomless cash bailouts for state-owned entities and was talking tough on Eskom.

"Going forward any form of support to SOEs will no longer be in the form of equity but loans – and a loan needs to be repaid, with interest."

Mboweni said that Eskom was a business and should be run like one.

"We cannot continue to throw money at Eskom, I think everybody agrees. For the sizeable support required, it cannot be business as usual."

He said that Eskom must run its plant and equipment better, manage its cash better and fast-track its unbundling into three divisions.

"There should be no doubt about these policy decisions – we’ve come this far and have to complete the race."

Mboweni said that once he was convinced that the board and management were fully committed to government’s plan for Eskom and showed enough progress, an "appropriate size of debt relief will be negotiated."

