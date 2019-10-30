National Assembly Speaker Modise to stand trial for animal cruelty
Lobby group AfriForum wants her to answer for allegedly neglecting her North West farm in 2014 which resulted in the deaths of more than 50 pigs and other animals.
JOHANNESBURG - National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise will stand trial for animal cruelty next year.
Lobby group AfriForum wants her to answer for allegedly neglecting her North West farm in 2014 which resulted in the deaths of more than 50 pigs and other animals.
Modise appeared at the Potchefstroom Magistrates Court on Wednesday.
She is set to stand trial from 24 to 26 March next year.
These dates could change as Modise indicated to the courts that she still had to receive next year's parliamentary schedule.
AfriForum, which is privately prosecuting her in the animal cruelty case, said that all investigations were complete and it was ready to proceed with its case.
Over 160 animals were also euthanised after they were discovered on Modise’s farm – this was apart from the 50 pigs found dead.
Modise denied any wrongdoing and blamed her former farm manager for the poor condition of the animals.
