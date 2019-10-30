MTBPS a major blow for provinces - WC Economic Opportunities MEC Maynier

Western Cape Economic Opportunities MEC David Maynier said he would do everything possible to oppose budget cuts to provinces across the country.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Economic Opportunities MEC David Maynier said that the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement tabled on Wednesday was a major blow for provinces in South Africa.

"The fact is that provincial budgets will be cut by R20.3 billion over the medium term which will compromise the service delivery in provinces like the Western Cape

Maynier said he would do everything possible to oppose budget cuts to provinces across the country.

"What makes the R20.3 billion provincial budget cuts so wrong is that it is being imposed to effectively bailout zombie state-owned enterprises like the South African Airways (SAA). We are not going to go down without a fight."

WATCH: 'SOEs must learn to stand on their own feet' - Mid-term Budget highlights