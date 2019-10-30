Mlambo-Ngcuka to UN: Stop peace processes that exclude women

Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka addressed the UN Security Council debates on peacebuilding and peacekeeping in New York on Tuesday.

JOHANNESBURG – United Nations Women executive director Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka has repeated her call for the UN to shun peace processes that exclude women.

Mlambo-Ngcuka addressed the UN Security Council debates on peacebuilding and peacekeeping in New York on Tuesday.

She said women in peacekeeping and those affected by conflict around the world called for disarmament and for budgets spent on wars to be re-directed to development.

UN Women said the world total military expenditure reached R1.8 trillion in 2018.

Mlambo-Ngcuka said calls by women to redirect this spend to disarmament and development go unheeded because men benefit more from conflict.

“In conflict areas, only four in 10 women are in paid work compared to seven out 10 men.”

She said after the conflict, economic recovery for women was limited to microcredit while large-scale reconstruction had been dominated by men.

“The UN and member states should not be giving support to peace processes that exclude women, because they are not durable. You must intervene decisively.”

She said a recent study of Indonesia, Philippines, Bangladesh and Libya found that hostile sexist attitudes towards women were factors associated with violent extremism against women and were more common than targeting of victims by religion, age, education or employment.