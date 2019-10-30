Mboweni: Ratings agencies will understand SA's economic difficulties

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in RWC 2019
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
Go

Mboweni: Ratings agencies will understand SA's economic difficulties

Although economists have said the country would likely dodge a rating cut, concerns had been raised about whether this would remain the case following Mboweni’s bleak Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS).

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni delivers the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement in Parliament on 30 October 2019. Picture: @TreasuryRSA/Twitter
Finance Minister Tito Mboweni delivers the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement in Parliament on 30 October 2019. Picture: @TreasuryRSA/Twitter
42 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - With just two days to go before Moody's updated the country’s rating, Finance Minister Tito Mboweni said that he expected the credit ratings agency to understand the difficulty the country was in.

Although economists have said the country would likely dodge a rating cut, concerns had been raised about whether this would remain the case following Mboweni’s bleak Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS).

The statement said that a downgrade by Moody’s to sub-investment grade would increase borrowing costs and reduce the range of institutions that could invest in government bonds.

However, when asked about the potential impact of the MTBPS that exposed just how vulnerable the South African economy was, Mboweni appeared confident about Friday’s ratings decision.

*READ: The Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement

He was speaking to reporters before he tabled the statement in Parliament on Wednesday.

"The ratings agencies will understand the difficulties we are in and the actions we are taking to put the country's finances on a proper footing."

Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago also weighed in on the matter.

"All that the rating agency does is to assess whether based on the policies you have adopted, whether you would be able and willing to repay the debt that you raise."

Meanwhile, the rand weakened by nearly 2% against the US dollar this afternoon as Mboweni outlined that the country was struggling with high national debt levels that could peak at 70% of the GDP and a budget deficit among other difficulties.

WATCH: 'SOEs must learn to stand on their own feet' - Mid-term Budget highlights

Timeline

Popular in Business

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA