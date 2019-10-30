Mantashe has shown criminal behaviour - BLF's Mngxitama
According to the 'Sunday World', Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe paid two of its reporters R70,000 to make the story disappear.
JOHANNESBURG - Calls are growing for Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe to account for allegations that he bribed journalists to squash a story about an extramarital affair.
The Black First Land First Movement (BLF) is threatening to lay a formal criminal complaint against Mantashe.
According to the Sunday World, the minister paid two of its reporters R70,000 to make the story disappear.
The minister's chief of staff has since denied that there was any money exchanged.
The Democratic Alliance (DA) has also taken steps by asking Parliament's joint committee on ethics and members' interests to investigate.
The BLF's Andile Mngxitama said that the minister had displayed criminal behaviour.
"The minister, in a country that claims to fight corruption, has come out to say that he undermined the integrity of the media through the means of bribery. This is an extreme case, it's a serious case and this case shows the levels of moral decay that our country is facing."
