Manchester City stroll to 3-1 League Cup win over Southampton
Sergio Aguero struck again in the 56th with the softest of touches after Riyad Mahrez’s 30-metre shot hit a defender and looped into his path.
LONDON - Sergio Aguero scored twice as Manchester City’s much-changed side strolled to a 3-1 League Cup fourth round win on Tuesday over Southampton who seemed relieved to avoid a repeat of their nine-goal thrashing by Leicester City four days earlier.
Holders City made nine changes and gave a debut to 18-year-old Tommy Boyle, grandson of their late former captain Mike Doyle, and dominated the first half against the visitors who still appeared shell-shocked by Friday’s Premier League mauling.
Nicolas Otamendi nodded in Bernardo Silva’s dinked cross after 20 minutes and fellow Argentine Aguero added the second in the 38th, turning home Kyle Walker’s cross with a cushioned volley for City, who won the trophy in 2018 and 2019.
Aguero struck again in the 56th with the softest of touches after Riyad Mahrez’s 30-metre shot hit a defender and looped into his path.
City goalkeeper Claudio Bravo made his first save in the 65th minute, tipping away Sofiane Boufal’s curling effort, and the Saints even managed a goal from a Jack Stevens header with 15 minutes left.
The visitors’ display was enough to earn them applause from their fans at the end.
Everton slightly relieved the pressure on manager Marco Silva with a 2-0 home win over Watford in the night’s other all-Premier League clash.
The hosts hit the woodwork twice before Mason Holgate headed in a Theo Walcott cross in the 72nd minute and Richarlison broke clear to scored the second in the last minute.
Leicester also made nine changes and raced to a 2-0 lead in 20 minutes at third-tier Burton Albion with goals from Kelechi Iheanacho and Youri Tielemans.
Liam Boyce pulled one back early in the second half but James Maddison restored Leicester’s two goal-lead in the 89th.
Colchester United came from behind to win 3-1 at Crawley Town in an all-fourth-tier match while Oxford United beat Sunderland on penalties after a 1-1 draw between the third-tier sides to reach the last eight for the first time since 1987.
Popular in Sport
-
Senior Cricket South Africa employees suspended
-
Pirates win with 'offside' goal from player lucky to escape red card
-
Proteas captain Du Plessis calls for coaching 'clarity'
-
CARTOON: Slaying the Dragon and St George
-
Totalsports removes Eben Etzebeth posters from stores
-
The Louw down: Springboks lean on inside knowledge of England players
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.