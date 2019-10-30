Man arrested during illegal drug lab bust near CT

One suspect was arrested following a search and seizure operation in which officials discovered a hydroponic dagga lab and a massive production of magic mushrooms.

CAPE TOWN - Hawks members have swooped on an illegal drug facility worth a million rand just outside Cape Town.

Officers made the discovery at Three Fountains Estate on Tuesday.

One suspect was arrested following a search and seizure operation in which officials discovered a hydroponic dagga lab and a massive production of magic mushrooms.

Hawks spokesperson Philani Nkwalase said: “A multidisciplinary team swiftly acted on information and conducted an intelligence-driven operation to dismantle the drug facility. The suspect, charged with drug dealing, is expected to be heard in the Atlantis Magistrates Court on Thursday.”