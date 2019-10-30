Man arrested during illegal drug lab bust near CT

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in RWC 2019
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
Go

Man arrested during illegal drug lab bust near CT

One suspect was arrested following a search and seizure operation in which officials discovered a hydroponic dagga lab and a massive production of magic mushrooms.

Police uncovered an illicit drug facility worth R1 million at Three Fountains Estate outside Cape Town on 29 October 2019. Picture: SAPS.
Police uncovered an illicit drug facility worth R1 million at Three Fountains Estate outside Cape Town on 29 October 2019. Picture: SAPS.
19 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Hawks members have swooped on an illegal drug facility worth a million rand just outside Cape Town.

Officers made the discovery at Three Fountains Estate on Tuesday.

One suspect was arrested following a search and seizure operation in which officials discovered a hydroponic dagga lab and a massive production of magic mushrooms.

Hawks spokesperson Philani Nkwalase said: “A multidisciplinary team swiftly acted on information and conducted an intelligence-driven operation to dismantle the drug facility. The suspect, charged with drug dealing, is expected to be heard in the Atlantis Magistrates Court on Thursday.”

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA