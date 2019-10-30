View all in Latest
KZN MEC warns residents who prioritise airtime, DStv over paying municipality

KwaZulu-Natal Cooperative Governance MEC Sipho Hlomuka said consumers collectively owed the province’s cash-strapped municipalities over R20 billion for essential services, such as water, electricity and rates.

Kwazulu-Natal Cooperative Governance MEC Sipho Hlomuka. Picture: www.kzncogta.gov.za/
one hour ago

DURBAN - KwaZulu-Natal Cooperative Governance MEC Sipho Hlomuka said measures would be implemented against residents who default on their municipal payments.

Hlomuka said consumers collectively owed the province’s cash-strapped municipalities over R20 billion for essential services such as water, electricity and rates.

He said the lack of payment made it difficult for municipalities to settle their debt with Eskom.

Hlomuka said residents who prioritised luxury items such as DStv and airtime instead of settling their water and electricity accounts would face harsh consequences.

The MEC said the failure to settle their debt had a negative impact on service delivery.

He also called on municipalities to reduce money spent on private security companies.

Reports emerged earlier this month that the Umvoti Municipality spent over R11 million in less than a year on protection services for Mayor Thami Ngubane.

Timeline

