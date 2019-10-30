JHB land invasions case struck off the roll in High Court
A group of residents said to be spearheading land invasions in the south of the city was summoned to appear in court on Tuesday.
JOHANNESBURG - An application launched by the Gauteng Human Settlements Department to have invaders removed from its land has been struck from the urgent roll in the High Court in Johannesburg.
The province has been struggling to keep invaders off its vacant land often escalating to clashes with police and security companies.
Gauteng Human Settlements MEC Lebogang Maile said government wanted to deal with the matter once and for all in order to develop the land to benefit communities.
The MEC shared concerns about the involvement of syndicates in the matter.
“If there is a disorder, it’s survival of the fittest. Those who have money will buy and they’ll start renting these shacks in spaces to the most vulnerable and poor.”
Farouk Jardine is part of the Ennerdale Stakeholders Association and one of the respondents in the legal matter with the department.
He said the department had no case.
“All these occupations come because of their failure. The government failed to build houses.”
Jardine and other community members now have to file responding affidavits, before the matter can go back to court.
