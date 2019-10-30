‘It's not their land’: Ennerdale residents ready to fight govt over invasions

This comes after the department wanted to get a court order which would give police permission to evict people.

JOHANNESBURG - Ennerdale residents on Wednesday said they were prepared to fight the Gauteng Human Settlements Department over land invasions in the Constitutional Court.

The Ennerdale Stakeholders Association said the department’s attempt to get a blanket eviction order to remove invaders off its land permanently hit a snag when the High Court in Johannesburg removed the matter from the urgent roll.

The department wanted to get a court order which would give police permission to evict people.

The association’s Farouk Jardine said this would not have happened if the government had delivered on its promises.

“They have lost and they have squandered the money, they are still doing this. This government is not for the poor. And this land, they must stop saying it’s theirs. It’s not their land.”

Gauteng Human Settlements MEC Lebogang Maile said government wanted to deal with the matter once and for all in order to develop the land to benefit communities.

The MEC shared concerns about the involvement of syndicates in the matter.

“If there is a disorder, it’s survival of the fittest. Those who have money will buy and they’ll start renting these shacks in spaces to the most vulnerable and poor.”