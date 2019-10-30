‘Friday’ actor John Witherspoon dies at 77

-
Mlambo-Ngcuka to UN: Stop peace processes that exclude womenLocal
-
Gordhan: We need to take Eskom in a new directionBusiness
-
JHB land invasions case struck off the roll in High CourtLocal
-
Unisa honours Winnie Madikizela-Mandela with doctorate in social workLocal
-
Board: Political interference halting us from saving EskomBusiness
-
Why Mboweni will deliver the most crucial MTBPS todayBusiness
-
Mlambo-Ngcuka to UN: Stop peace processes that exclude womenLocal
-
Gordhan: We need to take Eskom in a new directionBusiness
-
JHB land invasions case struck off the roll in High CourtLocal
-
Unisa honours Winnie Madikizela-Mandela with doctorate in social workLocal
-
Board: Political interference halting us from saving EskomBusiness
-
Why Mboweni will deliver the most crucial MTBPS todayBusiness
Popular Topics
-
Mantashe didn't mean he paid journos to quash sex story - spokespersonPolitics
-
'There is no proof that Gwede Mantashe paid journalists to bury a story'Politics
-
ANC, DA in spat over appointment of WC top copPolitics
-
Parly to proceed with considering if Ramaphosa lawfully axed Jiba, MrwebiPolitics
-
Mantashe: I can't comment on EFF's call for me to resignPolitics
-
Whistle-blower Thabiso Zulu: I'm ready to die for the truthPolitics
Popular Topics
-
BONGA DLULANE: Gay Pride: Out but lacking the PrideOpinion
-
CYRIL RAMAPHOSA: A reminder that Africa wants trade more than aidOpinion
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: Why SA needs a win from the BoksOpinion
-
OPINION: Grand Inga, the dream that should be shelvedOpinion
-
MICHAEL KGOMOTSO MASEMOLA: Mbete should’ve known betterOpinion
-
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Shopping for therapyOpinion
Popular Topics
-
Gordhan: We need to take Eskom in a new directionBusiness
-
Board: Political interference halting us from saving EskomBusiness
-
Why Mboweni will deliver the most crucial MTBPS todayBusiness
-
ANC to blame for high unemployment rate - oppositionBusiness
-
Makhura: Gauteng to roll out 12 FDI projects to boost SA manufacturing capacityBusiness
-
Old Mutual: No disrespect meant in seeking Judge Mashile's recusalBusiness
Popular Topics
-
Kevin Spacey's sexual assault case dropped after alleged victim diesLifestyle
-
'Game of Thrones' prequel on way as HBO Max launch revealedLifestyle
-
'Game of Thrones' creators withdraw from 'Star Wars' trilogyLifestyle
-
Mel B's dyspraxia and ADHD make it difficult to dateLifestyle
-
Poor evidence cannabis improves mental health: studyLifestyle
-
50 years after internet conception, dark side stirs fearLifestyle
-
Ed Sheeran is Britain's richest celebrity under 30Lifestyle
-
BONGA DLULANE: Gay Pride: Out but lacking the PrideOpinion
-
Taylor Swift can't shake off fresh copyright infringement rowLifestyle
-
All Blacks change seven for World Cup third-place play-offSport
-
Pirates win with 'offside' goal from player lucky to escape red cardSport
-
Bertens stuns world number one Barty in WTA FinalsSport
-
India to stage first day-night TestSport
-
Moses Mabhida violence victims accept apology from Kaizer Chiefs supportersLocal
-
Cape Cobras in hot water for missing transformation targetSport
Popular Topics
-
The Louw down: Springboks lean on inside knowledge of England playersSport
-
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: What the Boks can teach SA as a nationOpinion
-
England wary of 'X-factor' Kolbe in World Cup finalSport
-
Totalsports removes Eben Etzebeth posters from storesSport
-
'No bluffing': Boks won't change tactics for England, says ErasmusSport
-
Frenchman Garces to referee World Cup finalSport
Popular Topics
-
CARTOON: DA Road to RuinPolitics
-
CARTOON: Puppet GamesPolitics
-
CARTOON: Bright ExcusesBusiness
-
CARTOON: Heroes to ZerosLocal
-
CARTOON: WhatsApp StokvelLocal
-
CARTOON: SuperHelenPolitics
-
CARTOON: Bunny BonesPolitics
-
CARTOON: DA CarbombPolitics
-
CARTOON: Don't Bank On ItBusiness
- Wed
- 28°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 29°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 28°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 18°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 27°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 28°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 17°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 29°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 30°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 30°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 30°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 30°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 29°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 29°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 31°C
- 9°C
- Fri
- 30°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 30°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 31°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 29°C
- 19°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 19°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 18°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 18°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 18°C
- 8°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 8°C
- Fri
- 27°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 34°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 16°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 19°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 28°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 32°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 33°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 32°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 30°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 31°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 4°C
- Thu
- 28°C
- 6°C
- Fri
- 32°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 30°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 33°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 35°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 30°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 26°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 18°C
- 9°C
- Thu
- 18°C
- 10°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 9°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 12°C
‘Friday’ actor John Witherspoon dies at 77
His family shared the news in a statement on Wednesday morning, describing him as a 'legend in the entertainment industry and a father figure to all'.
CAPE TOWN – US actor and comedian John Witherspoon has died at the age of 77.
His family shared the news in a statement on Wednesday morning, describing him as a “legend in the entertainment industry and a father figure to all”.
It is with deep sadness we have to tweet this, but our husband & father John Witherspoon has passed away. He was a Legend in the entertainment industry, and a father figure to all who watched him over the years. We love you “POPS” always & forever.— John Witherspoon (@John_POPS_Spoon) October 30, 2019
- The Witherspoon Family pic.twitter.com/ov9P34kaMn
Witherspoon’s career started with start-up comedy and he was best known for his role in films Friday, The Meteor Man and The Wayan Bros, among others. He had also voiced Gramps in the animated series The Boondocks on HBO Max.
His family told Deadline in a statement that he had “died suddenly at his home”.
The actor is survived by his wife, Angela, and their two sons, JD and Alexander.
Timeline
Popular in Lifestyle
-
Kevin Spacey's sexual assault case dropped after alleged victim diesone hour ago
-
'Game of Thrones' prequel on way as HBO Max launch revealed4 hours ago
-
Totalsports removes Eben Etzebeth posters from stores22 hours ago
-
Mel B's dyspraxia and ADHD make it difficult to date15 hours ago
-
50 years after internet conception, dark side stirs fear20 hours ago
-
Prince William feels 'extremely concerned' about Prince Harry8 days ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.