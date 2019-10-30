View all in Latest
‘Friday’ actor John Witherspoon dies at 77

His family shared the news in a statement on Wednesday morning, describing him as a 'legend in the entertainment industry and a father figure to all'.

John Witherspoon. Picture: Witherspoon. Picture: @John_POPS_Spoon/Twitter
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN – US actor and comedian John Witherspoon has died at the age of 77.

His family shared the news in a statement on Wednesday morning, describing him as a “legend in the entertainment industry and a father figure to all”.

Witherspoon’s career started with start-up comedy and he was best known for his role in films Friday, The Meteor Man and The Wayan Bros, among others. He had also voiced Gramps in the animated series The Boondocks on HBO Max.

His family told Deadline in a statement that he had “died suddenly at his home”.

The actor is survived by his wife, Angela, and their two sons, JD and Alexander.

