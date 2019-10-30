EC should've been declared drought disaster area months ago - DA
The province's premier Lubabalo Mabuyane made the declaration on Tuesday following months of no rain.
CAPE TOWN - The Eastern Cape has been declared a drought disaster area.
The province's premier Lubabalo Mabuyane made the declaration on Tuesday following months of no rain.
Drought-stricken Eastern Cape municipalities were granted over R600 million for emergency water provision over the past financial year.
The Democratic Alliance (DA)'s Retief Odendaal said the party welcomed the declaration.
"We've had an extended drought in the Eastern Cape for about five years and the province should have been declared a disaster area months ago already because that would have been the first step to access much-needed drought aid from National Treasury. It has now finally been gazetted which means were able to be able to apply for drought relief."
He said that towns in the west part of the province had been affected the most.
"In the Sarah Baartman district, for example, adult kudu have started dying because the veld is in such a bad condition. Many of our commercial farmers are on the brink of bankruptcy because they've had absolutely no support from either national government or provincial government."
More in Politics
-
Mboweni expected to paint bleak picture of SA's finances in MTBPS
-
Mantashe has shown criminal behaviour - BLF's Mngxitama
-
ANC to blame for high unemployment rate - opposition
-
Mantashe didn't mean he paid journos to quash sex story - spokesperson
-
'There is no proof that Gwede Mantashe paid journalists to bury a story'
-
ANC, DA in spat over appointment of WC top cop
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.