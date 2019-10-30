Duminy looking forward to MSL after missing out last year due to injury

The 35-year-old Duminy missed out in last year’s tournament because of a hand injury.

CAPE TOWN - Paarl Rocks batsman JP Duminy on Wednesday said he was excited about the good mix of experience and youth in Rocks team ahead of the Mzansi Super League (MSL) 2.0 campaign.

The second edition of the campaign gets under way in two weeks time.

“I am looking forward to this edition after I missed out last year and being a part of a new team. There was an amazing vibe at Paarl last year. Also, I am excited with the good mix of experience and youth in our squad, most importantly, they are good people,” Duminy said.

“That’s the thing that I enjoy the most about team environments, and playing alongside different kinds of people, be it international or local where to get to share the same dressing room and get to see what makes them tick. Those are things that I enjoy, getting to operate in different cultures, creating a high performing culture in a short space of time.”

English international James Vince will this year join a team that narrowly lost out in their play-off fixture last year.