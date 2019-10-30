Cops, foreign nationals clash in CT CBD

Police and law enforcement officers carried some people away, loading them into armoured vehicles.

CAPE TOWN - Police and the City of Cape Town’s law enforcement have moved in to disperse foreigners from United Nations offices in the Cape Town CBD on Wednesday.

Dozens of people have been camping outside the UN Refugee Agency offices.

They are demanding help to leave South Africa as they fear xenophobic violence.

Police and law enforcement officers carried some people away, loading them into armoured vehicles.

They had initially warned the protesting foreign nationals to leave before moving in with force.

Mothers clutched their children as the drama unfolded around them.