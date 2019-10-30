Cops, foreign nationals clash in CT CBD

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in RWC 2019
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
Go

Cops, foreign nationals clash in CT CBD

Police and law enforcement officers carried some people away, loading them into armoured vehicles.

Picture: Kaylynn Palm/EWN.
Picture: Kaylynn Palm/EWN.
32 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Police and the City of Cape Town’s law enforcement have moved in to disperse foreigners from United Nations offices in the Cape Town CBD on Wednesday.

Dozens of people have been camping outside the UN Refugee Agency offices.

They are demanding help to leave South Africa as they fear xenophobic violence.

Police and law enforcement officers carried some people away, loading them into armoured vehicles.

They had initially warned the protesting foreign nationals to leave before moving in with force.

Mothers clutched their children as the drama unfolded around them.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA