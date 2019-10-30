CT City suffer blow as stopper Leeuwenburgh out for 4 weeks

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in RWC 2019
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
Go

CT City suffer blow as stopper Leeuwenburgh out for 4 weeks

Two weeks ago, the 25-year-old Dutch 'keeper extended his contract with the Cape side. The deal sees him stay in the Mother City until mid-June 2023.

Cape Town City FC goalkeeper Peter Leeuwenburgh. Picture: @CapeTownCityFC/Twitter
Cape Town City FC goalkeeper Peter Leeuwenburgh. Picture: @CapeTownCityFC/Twitter
55 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town City goalkeeper Peter Leeuwenburgh will be out for four weeks after picking up an injury during City's 1-0 loss to Maritzburg United at the Cape Town Stadium last week.

Two weeks ago, the 25-year-old Dutch 'keeper extended his contract with the Cape side. The deal sees him stay in the Mother City until mid-June 2023.

The Cape side is sitting in 13th position on the Absa Premiership log after nine matches, with eight points.

"Peter Leeuwenburgh is out for 4 weeks after suffering an injury in our previous match vs Maritzburg United. We are relieved to hear that the injury is not as serious as we thought, after initial fears. We wish you a Speedy Recover," said a club on Twitter.

Timeline

Popular in Sport

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA