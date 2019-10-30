CT City suffer blow as stopper Leeuwenburgh out for 4 weeks
Two weeks ago, the 25-year-old Dutch 'keeper extended his contract with the Cape side. The deal sees him stay in the Mother City until mid-June 2023.
CAPE TOWN - Cape Town City goalkeeper Peter Leeuwenburgh will be out for four weeks after picking up an injury during City's 1-0 loss to Maritzburg United at the Cape Town Stadium last week.
The Cape side is sitting in 13th position on the Absa Premiership log after nine matches, with eight points.
"Peter Leeuwenburgh is out for 4 weeks after suffering an injury in our previous match vs Maritzburg United. We are relieved to hear that the injury is not as serious as we thought, after initial fears. We wish you a Speedy Recover," said a club on Twitter.
⛔️ Injury News ⛔️— Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) October 30, 2019
Peter Leeuwenburgh is out for 4 weeks after suffering an injury in our previous match vs Maritzburg United.
We are relieved to hear that the injury is not as serious as we thought, after initial fears 💙
We wish you a Speedy Recovery 🤲 #iamCityFC pic.twitter.com/5uiki3Cfrb
