British MPs stand in solidarity with Meghan Markle
Women lawmakers from across Britain’s political spectrum have expressed solidarity with Meghan Markle, the wife of Prince Harry, in the stand she is taking against the media over stories about her character and family.
LONDON - Women lawmakers from across Britain’s political spectrum have expressed solidarity with Meghan Markle, the wife of Prince Harry, in the stand she is taking against the media over stories about her character and family.
Earlier this month, Markle began legal action against a newspaper in response to what the couple described as “bullying” by some sections of the British media. At the time, Harry said the way newspapers were treating his American-born wife was reminiscent of their approach to his mother, Princess Diana.
The couple, who have a five-month-old baby, spoke of the pressure of intense media attention in a recent documentary.
Markle, a former actress, said British friends had warned her about tabloid newspapers when she had first met Harry.
“I never thought that this would be easy, but I thought it would be fair, and that is the part that is really hard to reconcile,” she said.
Lawmaker Holly Lynch organised and published the letter, which was signed by 71 of her Member of Parliament (MP) colleagues.
“As women MPs of all political persuasions, we wanted to express our solidarity with you in taking a stand against the often distasteful and misleading nature of the stories printed in a number of our national newspapers concerning you, your character and your family,” the letter said.
“On occasions, stories and headlines have represented an invasion of your privacy and have sought to cast aspersions about your character without any good reason as far as we can see,” they said.
Some of the coverage had “what could only be described as outdated, colonial undertones”, which could not be allowed to go unchallenged, the lawmakers added.
They said that although they had a very different role, they shared an understanding of the “abuse and intimidation” that were often used to disparage women in public office.
Markle has launched proceedings against the Mail on Sunday newspaper over the publication of a private letter that her lawyers said was unlawful and part of a “campaign by this media group to publish false and deliberately derogatory stories about her.”
The Mail on Sunday has denied the accusation.
Popular in Lifestyle
-
Prince William feels 'extremely concerned' about Prince Harry
-
Duchess Meghan accused of being 'naive'
-
‘Friday’ actor John Witherspoon dies at 77
-
Kevin Spacey's sexual assault case dropped after alleged victim dies
-
Wayde van Niekerk and Chesney Campbell tie the knot
-
R Kelly ordered to use royalties to pay child support
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.