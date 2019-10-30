Boyfriend charged with murder of Clanwilliam teacher Allison Plaaitjies
Philip April made a brief first appearance in court today where the matter was postponed until 13 November.
CAPE TOWN - A Clanwilliam primary school teacher's boyfriend has been charged with her murder.
The 24-year-old appeared in the Clanwilliam Magistrates Court on Wednesday.
Allison Plaaitjies (26), from Swellendam, was stabbed to death and her body was found inside her flat on Sunday night.
He was charged with the murder of his girlfriend, Allison Plaaitjies, the theft of a motor vehicle and defeating the ends of justice.
The two met while studying education at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology and started dating.
Now it's alleged that April stabbed his girlfriend to death over the weekend.
Her body was found with multiple stab wounds.
April was stopped by traffic officials on Sunday night while driving his girlfriend's car.
The following day he was charged with murder.
