Bishop Lavis CPF credits community for drop in murder rate

CAPE TOWN - There has been a dramatic drop in the murder rate in the Bishop Lavis precinct.

The Bishop Lavis community policing forum said there were three murders in September compared to 18 in September last year.

The CPF earlier this month threatened to sue law enforcement authorities because they believed the turnaround could have been realised sooner.

The Bishop Lavis CPF took issue with authorities claiming the turnaround was due to the introduction of army-assisted operations and the Bonteheuwel Neighbourhood Safety Team.

Chairperson Graham Lindhorst said the successes came as a result of the work done by religious leaders and community members.

"The NST has only been deployed in Bonteheuwel but the differences in Bonteheuwel, Valhalla Park, Bishop Lavis... the entire precinct, the murders are way down and that is because of the community."

He said that people feel safer, but warned that rape and attempted rape incidents had risen.

Robberies and attempted robberies also remained an issue in the area.