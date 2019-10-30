Badenhorst: Lots of work needed to build stronger SA ahead of 2023 Netball WC

The Proteas will host England in the Spar Challenge which will be a three-match series, this will be played in Cape Town late November in Bellville Velodrome.

CAPE TOWN - Proteas netball coach Dorette Badenhorst believes there's still a lot of work that needs to be done to build a stronger team ahead of 2023 Netball World Cup.

Proteas will host England in the Spar Challenge, which will be a three-match series, to be played in Cape Town in November at the Bellville Velodrome.

Badenhorst was appointed last month as the new head coach of the Proteas, along with Dumisani Chauke as her assistant coach, following the departure of Norma Plummer.

Badenhorst believes African netball is at the top at this stage and says the country has a lot of players who need a chance.

"There are so many hungry players out there, they just need a chance and the sooner we can get those trials, we can get other players into international participation," said Badenhorst.

"We can't have only one team participating against these top teams, we need that second team in South Africa also participating internationally. Then we will have confidence replacing a person or a player for a tournament.

"After the World Cup, with Plummer leaving us with really a lot to work with, me being able to learn from her, speaking to her regularly, I think that's just important to build from there forward and don't go backward."