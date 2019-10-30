Badenhorst: Lots of work needed to build stronger SA ahead of 2023 Netball WC
The Proteas will host England in the Spar Challenge which will be a three-match series, this will be played in Cape Town late November in Bellville Velodrome.
CAPE TOWN - Proteas netball coach Dorette Badenhorst believes there's still a lot of work that needs to be done to build a stronger team ahead of 2023 Netball World Cup.
Proteas will host England in the Spar Challenge, which will be a three-match series, to be played in Cape Town in November at the Bellville Velodrome.
Badenhorst was appointed last month as the new head coach of the Proteas, along with Dumisani Chauke as her assistant coach, following the departure of Norma Plummer.
Badenhorst believes African netball is at the top at this stage and says the country has a lot of players who need a chance.
"There are so many hungry players out there, they just need a chance and the sooner we can get those trials, we can get other players into international participation," said Badenhorst.
"We can't have only one team participating against these top teams, we need that second team in South Africa also participating internationally. Then we will have confidence replacing a person or a player for a tournament.
"After the World Cup, with Plummer leaving us with really a lot to work with, me being able to learn from her, speaking to her regularly, I think that's just important to build from there forward and don't go backward."
Popular in Sport
-
Senior Cricket South Africa employees suspended
-
Pirates win with 'offside' goal from player lucky to escape red card
-
Jones, England's maverick, eyes World Cup glory as career comes full circle
-
Wayde van Niekerk and Chesney Campbell tie the knot
-
Totalsports removes Eben Etzebeth posters from stores
-
CARTOON: Slaying the Dragon and St George
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.