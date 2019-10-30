At least 42 people killed in Cameroon landslide
The search will resume on Wednesday for additional bodies believed to remain under the rubble, CRTV reported.
DOUALA, Cameroon - A landslide caused by heavy rains in western Cameroon killed at least 42 people overnight, state media reported on Tuesday.
Rescue teams spent the day scouring the rubble of destroyed houses in the town of Bafoussam in the western highlands. Among the bodies recovered were those of 26 children, Cameroon Radio Television (CRTV) reported.
The search will resume on Wednesday for additional bodies believed to remain under the rubble, CRTV reported.
“Around 10 pm I heard a noise,” said Albert Kenge, who survived the landslide. “I saw a big cloud of dust and when it dissipated, I saw that the mountain had collapsed.”
Heavy rains have continued beyond the end of Central Africa’s rainy season, causing severe flooding which has displaced nearly 30,000 people in Cameroon’s neighbour, the Central African Republic.
The United Nations children’s agency UNICEF said last week that exceptionally heavy rain in South Sudan had destroyed health centres and roads, making access to food and water more difficult for nearly 1 million people.
Popular in Africa
-
Kenyan team aim to stop fatal snake bites
-
Zimbabwe to boost cash supply with new notes
-
Mozambique's main opposition party appeals election result
-
Officials greeted with ‘no more South Africa’ chants at UNHCR in CT
-
Hippos kill Zimbabwean man trying to cross SA border
-
Ian Khama denies having affair with Jeff Radebe’s wife
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.