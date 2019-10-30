ANC to blame for high unemployment rate - opposition

More than two million people are without jobs compared to this time over 10 years ago.

JOHANNESBURG - Opposition parties on Tuesday said there was no one else to blame but the African National Congress (ANC) for the high unemployment rate.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) said it hoped Finance Minister Tito Mboweni would use his medium-term budget speech on Wednesday to reassure South African's that government had a plan to tackle the unemployment crisis.

While the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) said it had little hope that President Cyril Ramaphosa's government was capable of growing the economy.

Political parties are not mincing their words, blaming the ANC for the crisis.

The DA's Geordin Hill-Lewis said they wanted concrete plans from government and not empty promises.

“Unfortunately, the crisis is going to get worse as long as government puts off real and meaningful economic reforms that can get our economy growing. That starts with the medium-term budget statement; the stakes couldn’t be higher.”

The EFF's Mbuyiseni Ndlozi said these latest statistics showed the Ramaphosa's administration

wasn't prioritising ordinary South Africans.

Both parties said the status quo needed to change, fast.