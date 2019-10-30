All Blacks change seven for World Cup third-place play-off

Fullback Beauden Barrett is the only outside back player remaining from last week's stunning 19-7 defeat by England, the All Blacks' first World Cup loss in 12 years.

TOKYO - New Zealand coach Steve Hansen announced seven changes on Wednesday for his team to play Wales in Friday's Rugby World Cup third-place play-off, his last match in charge.

Fullback Beauden Barrett is the only outside back player remaining from last week's stunning 19-7 defeat by England, the All Blacks' first World Cup loss in 12 years.

Ben Smith, a bit-player at this World Cup, comes in on the right-wing with Rieko Ioane on the left, while Sonny Bill Williams and Ryan Crotty make up the centres.

Hansen has kept his first-choice half-back combination of Richie Mo'unga and Aaron Smith.

Dane Coles replaces Codie Taylor at hooker, Sam Cane returns as openside flanker and Shannon Frizell comes in at blindside for Scott Barrett, who resumes his more accustomed role in the second row.

Despite the changes, it remains a strong team brimming with experience, including six of the players who started the 2015 World Cup final.

Number eight Kieran Read will captain the All Blacks for the 52nd and last time, overtaking former hooker Sean Fitzpatrick in second place on the all-time list behind Richie McCaw.

Hansen will bow out after 107 matches in charge, with only 10 defeats so far and successes including the 2015 World Cup, six Rugby Championships and a perfect eight from eight in the Bledisloe Cup, the annual series against Australia.

New Zealand (15-1)

Beauden Barrett; Ben Smith, Ryan Crotty, Sonny Bill Williams, Rieko Ioane; Richie Mo'unga, Aaron Smith; Kieran Read (capt), Sam Cane, Shannon Frizell; Scott Barrett, Brodie Retallick; Nepo Laulala, Dane Coles, Joe Moody

Replacements: Liam Coltman, Atu Moli, Angus Ta'avao, Patrick Tuipulotu, Matt Todd, Brad Weber, Anton Lienert-Brown, Jordie Barrett