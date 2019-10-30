All Blacks change seven for World Cup third-place play-off
Fullback Beauden Barrett is the only outside back player remaining from last week's stunning 19-7 defeat by England, the All Blacks' first World Cup loss in 12 years.
TOKYO - New Zealand coach Steve Hansen announced seven changes on Wednesday for his team to play Wales in Friday's Rugby World Cup third-place play-off, his last match in charge.
Fullback Beauden Barrett is the only outside back player remaining from last week's stunning 19-7 defeat by England, the All Blacks' first World Cup loss in 12 years.
Ben Smith, a bit-player at this World Cup, comes in on the right-wing with Rieko Ioane on the left, while Sonny Bill Williams and Ryan Crotty make up the centres.
Hansen has kept his first-choice half-back combination of Richie Mo'unga and Aaron Smith.
Dane Coles replaces Codie Taylor at hooker, Sam Cane returns as openside flanker and Shannon Frizell comes in at blindside for Scott Barrett, who resumes his more accustomed role in the second row.
Despite the changes, it remains a strong team brimming with experience, including six of the players who started the 2015 World Cup final.
Number eight Kieran Read will captain the All Blacks for the 52nd and last time, overtaking former hooker Sean Fitzpatrick in second place on the all-time list behind Richie McCaw.
Hansen will bow out after 107 matches in charge, with only 10 defeats so far and successes including the 2015 World Cup, six Rugby Championships and a perfect eight from eight in the Bledisloe Cup, the annual series against Australia.
New Zealand (15-1)
Beauden Barrett; Ben Smith, Ryan Crotty, Sonny Bill Williams, Rieko Ioane; Richie Mo'unga, Aaron Smith; Kieran Read (capt), Sam Cane, Shannon Frizell; Scott Barrett, Brodie Retallick; Nepo Laulala, Dane Coles, Joe Moody
Replacements: Liam Coltman, Atu Moli, Angus Ta'avao, Patrick Tuipulotu, Matt Todd, Brad Weber, Anton Lienert-Brown, Jordie Barrett
Popular in Sport
-
Totalsports removes Eben Etzebeth posters from stores
-
Pirates win with 'offside' goal from player lucky to escape red card
-
Better late than never: SABC secures deal to air RWC final
-
Moses Mabhida violence victims accept apology from Kaizer Chiefs supporters
-
CARTOON: Slaying the Dragon and St George
-
The Louw down: Springboks lean on inside knowledge of England players
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.