Will Mboweni’s MTBPS contain enough to revive the economy?

JOHANNESBURG - The country's labour organisations on Monday said they had little hope that Finance Minister Tito Mboweni's Medium Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) would contain the necessary plans to relieve the economy.

Workers and the poor are among the hardest hit by the declining economy, with the cost of living and retrenchments being a daily reality for many.

Mboweni will table the mid-term Budget along with the Treasury's finalised economic strategy on economic transformation, inclusive growth and competitiveness.

Trade unions and federations were among the first to reject the Treasury’s set of interventions meant to rescue the country’s economy, which has been sluggish for years.

Cosatu’s Matthew Parks cautioned Mboweni to steer clear of the temptation to announce sweeping labour law reforms.

“It’s very worrying and alarming. We’re quite concerned about how long government has taken to come up with clear plans to turnaround the situation in the state, SOEs and the economy. So, there’s a lot riding on it and I hope the minister will rise to the occasion.”

Some of the proposals contained in the strategy document include addressing the impact of collective bargaining, wage agreement extensions to small businesses and the national minimum wage, which it states could potentially have adverse effect on the sector.

At the same time, Wits University’s political economics professor Patrick Bond said he feared the statement would push policies that would not achieve economic growth.

Bond believes government should direct its attention to striking the appropriate balance on redistributive policies to achieve inclusive growth.

“It’s the financing of the state into basic needs, infrastructure and into subsidies that help ordinary people, which therefore articulate within the local economy more attractively than most of these subsidies government gives out. Then borrowing solves the problem, we get more growth, actually inclusive growth.”

South Africa leads the charts globally on inequality rankings.

Bond said this, however, would unlikely be reversed if Mboweni failed to announce new measures to subsidise ordinary citizens in a manner that grants an opportunity to create the multiplier effect in local economies.

“Mboweni’s strategy that he pushed through, based on exports and carbon intensity like exporting coal or automobiles… this is extremely dangerous for us because the world is actually shrinking.”

He said instead, Mboweni was likely to announce an austerity budget with pro-corporate policies including subsidies for big business.

Meanwhile, the South African Federation of Trade Unions expects Mboweni to announce further austerity measures, which will stifle the economy and negatively impact service delivery.