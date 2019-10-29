Whistle-blower Thabiso Zulu: I'm ready to die for the truth
Thabiso Zulu, one of the whistle-blowers in the Sindiso Magaqa murder case, went into hiding after he was shot and wounded on the arm at the weekend.
JOHANNESBURG - One of the whistle-blowers in the Sindiso Magaqa murder case said he would not give up his fight to expose corruption even after there was an attempt on his life.
Thabiso Zulu went into hiding after he was shot and wounded on the arm over the weekend.
His spokesperson Mlungisi Zondi has told Eyewitness News that Zulu was in a critical condition, that Zulu believed he was attacked for political reasons and lived in fear.
After he was shot and wounded on Saturday evening, Zulu retreated to an undisclosed location where is receiving medical attention.
Zondi shared that Zulu had lost faith in the country's justice system and believed more attempts on his life would follow.
“Thabiso Zulu always tells us that he knows he’ll die. He says he will not be killed by opposition leaders. He says that he’ll be killed by people who call themselves ANC leaders. He says he wants to die for the truth.”
Meanwhile, KwaZulu-Natal ANC chairperson Sihle Zikalala said he was shocked by the attempt to assassinate Zulu and said he would be contacting the relevant authorities to ensure that he was protected.
Zikalala said the attack undermined the party’s attempts to bring political stability to the province.
