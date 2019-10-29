WC, NC govts partner to boost healthcare sector

Northern Cape Premier Zamani Saul spent Monday with delegates of the Western Cape’s Health Department to learn more about the use of digitalisation in Emergency Medical Services and patient filing systems.

CAPE TOWN - A partnership agreement between the Western Cape and Northern Cape governments aims to improve the lives of residents in both provinces.

Northern Cape Premier Zamani Saul spent Monday with delegates of the Western Cape’s Health Department to learn more about the use of digitalisation in Emergency Medical Services and patient filing systems.

Saul, accompanied by Northern Cape Health MEC Mase Manopole, were taken on a tour of Tygerberg Hospital to study how the facility utilises digitalisation to render more efficient services.

Saul and his delegation met with Western Cape Premier Alan Winde to explore other areas of further mutual collaboration that will be formalised in a memorandum of understanding.

Winde stressed the importance of premiers from all nine provinces working together to benefit all citizens.

“I’ve been in government for a while, and I think it’s the first time premiers are engaging like this. This is part of how we make sure that the work we do in the Western Cape benefits everyone in South Africa.”

Saul said the Northern Cape would continue to seek out partnerships with all sectors to set in motion plans that would bring about positive change for its citizens.