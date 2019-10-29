Totalsports removes Eben Etzebeth posters from stores
In August, Eben Etzebeth was accused of racially abusing a fellow patron at a pub in Langebaan, in the Western Cape.
JOHANNESBURG - Ahead of the Rugby World Cup final, Totalsports has announced that it will be removing all posters featuring Springbok star Eben Etzebeth.
Police are currently investigating a case of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, crimen injuria and the pointing of a firearm against him.
Police are currently investigating a case of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, crimen injuria and the pointing of a firearm against him.
In a tweet, they say “as a brand, we don’t do controversies, we do sport. We made the decision to remove his poster. Without taking sides/passing judgement, we wanted to ensure all our customers feel comfortable in our stores”.
The media controversy surrounding Eben Etzebeth has been felt in our stores. As a brand, we don’t do controversies, we do sport. We made the decision to remove his poster.— Totalsports (@TotalsportsSA) October 28, 2019
Without taking sides/passing judgement, we wanted to ensure all our customers feel comfortable in our stores
South Africa will play England in the final of the Rugby World Cup on Saturday morning. Kick-off is at 11 am.
Following the announcement, many social media users were left divided over the decision by the company which is a part of The Foschini Group.
Judge and Jury then? #totalsports is a joke... We should stand together as a country... Not try and devide the people a week before the finals. #boycotttotalsports... Won't see my or my family's business again.— Artifus (@Artifus2) October 29, 2019
If you are referring to the #totalsports issue: they should have removed the posters soon after the allegations broke not a couple days before the final, especially since he will be in the starting line-up!— Nit_Twit (@bagboys) October 29, 2019
Totalsports pulling a Gillette 7 weeks before Xmas has got to be the dumbest thing they've done.— Captain C (@CaptainCuzzy) October 29, 2019
Removing the poster IS passing judgment. Totalsports, your all in one judge and jury store.— Bruce (@BTS804) October 29, 2019
Just as we thought RWC19 is bringing people in SA together Totalsports go and pull them apart. (Doing sport indeed? Totalpolitics)— dockel22 (@dockel22) October 29, 2019
No trial yet and the RWC in 5 days. Great timing Totalsports! 😶— Clay Tirabassi (@ClayTirabassi) October 29, 2019
