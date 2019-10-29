Totalsports removes Eben Etzebeth posters from stores

In August, Eben Etzebeth was accused of racially abusing a fellow patron at a pub in Langebaan, in the Western Cape.

JOHANNESBURG - Ahead of the Rugby World Cup final, Totalsports has announced that it will be removing all posters featuring Springbok star Eben Etzebeth.

Police are currently investigating a case of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, crimen injuria and the pointing of a firearm against him.

In a tweet, they say “as a brand, we don’t do controversies, we do sport. We made the decision to remove his poster. Without taking sides/passing judgement, we wanted to ensure all our customers feel comfortable in our stores”.

The media controversy surrounding Eben Etzebeth has been felt in our stores. As a brand, we don’t do controversies, we do sport. We made the decision to remove his poster.

Without taking sides/passing judgement, we wanted to ensure all our customers feel comfortable in our stores — Totalsports (@TotalsportsSA) October 28, 2019

South Africa will play England in the final of the Rugby World Cup on Saturday morning. Kick-off is at 11 am.

Following the announcement, many social media users were left divided over the decision by the company which is a part of The Foschini Group.

Judge and Jury then? #totalsports is a joke... We should stand together as a country... Not try and devide the people a week before the finals. #boycotttotalsports... Won't see my or my family's business again. — Artifus (@Artifus2) October 29, 2019

If you are referring to the #totalsports issue: they should have removed the posters soon after the allegations broke not a couple days before the final, especially since he will be in the starting line-up! — Nit_Twit (@bagboys) October 29, 2019

Totalsports pulling a Gillette 7 weeks before Xmas has got to be the dumbest thing they've done. — Captain C (@CaptainCuzzy) October 29, 2019

Removing the poster IS passing judgment. Totalsports, your all in one judge and jury store. — Bruce (@BTS804) October 29, 2019

Just as we thought RWC19 is bringing people in SA together Totalsports go and pull them apart. (Doing sport indeed? Totalpolitics) — dockel22 (@dockel22) October 29, 2019