Totalsports removes Eben Etzebeth posters from stores

In August, Eben Etzebeth was accused of racially abusing a fellow patron at a pub in Langebaan, in the Western Cape.

FILE: South Africa's lock Eben Etzebeth gestures during the captain's run training session at the Ecopa stadium in Shizuoka on 3 October 2019, during the Japan 2019 Rugby World Cup. Picture: AFP
FILE: South Africa's lock Eben Etzebeth gestures during the captain's run training session at the Ecopa stadium in Shizuoka on 3 October 2019, during the Japan 2019 Rugby World Cup. Picture: AFP
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Ahead of the Rugby World Cup final, Totalsports has announced that it will be removing all posters featuring Springbok star Eben Etzebeth.

In August, Etzebeth was accused of racially abusing a fellow patron at a pub in Langebaan, in the Western Cape.

Police are currently investigating a case of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, crimen injuria and the pointing of a firearm against him.

In a tweet, they say “as a brand, we don’t do controversies, we do sport. We made the decision to remove his poster. Without taking sides/passing judgement, we wanted to ensure all our customers feel comfortable in our stores”.

South Africa will play England in the final of the Rugby World Cup on Saturday morning. Kick-off is at 11 am.

Following the announcement, many social media users were left divided over the decision by the company which is a part of The Foschini Group.

