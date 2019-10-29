'There is no proof that Gwede Mantashe paid journalists to bury a story'
Department of Mineral Resources and Energy chief of staff says no one has come forward to they have been bribed.
The Economic Freedom Fighters have on Tuesday called for Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe to resign following allegations that he paid journalists money to bury a story about his alleged extramarital affairs.
Sunday World reported this weekend that Mantashe paid the journalists R70,000 in exchange for not publishing a story about his alleged love triangle involving a young woman, along with Finance Minister Tito Mboweni.
RELATED: Gwede must name the two journalists he bribed, says Eusebius
The minister has since denied ever paying journalists.
Clement Manyathela on the Xolani Gwala Show chats to the department's chief of staff Moferefere Lekorotsoana.
The minister's version is that he didn't pay any journalists to bury a story. The reality is that he may have made those claims but the actual fact is that he didn't pay any journalist. It hasn't been proven that he has paid anyone and no one has come out to say: 'Yes the minister has paid me.'Moferefere Lekorotsoana, Chief of staff - Department of Mineral Resources and Energy
Lekorotsoana says he cannot answer why the minister would make such a statement claiming that he paid journalists when he didn't.
We must agree that this was an unfortunate statement, which is why he saw the need to retract that statement and communicate that it should not have been said.Moferefere Lekorotsoana, Chief of staff - Department of Mineral Resources and Energy
Listen below to the full conversation:
This article first appeared on 702 : 'There is no proof that Gwede Mantashe paid journalists to bury a story'
Popular in Politics
-
Mantashe: I can't comment on EFF's call for me to resign
-
ANC, DA in spat over appointment of WC top cop
-
Parly to proceed with considering if Ramaphosa lawfully axed Jiba, Mrwebi
-
Whistle-blower Thabiso Zulu: I'm ready to die for the truth
-
Mantashe denies paying journos R70,000 to bury story about alleged affair
-
I'm told Mashaba thought I'd end his mayoralty - Zille
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.