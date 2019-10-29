Tanzania backsliding on freedoms under Magufuli: Amnesty, HRW
Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch (HRW) said Tanzania was backsliding under Magufuli, whose administration has been accused of jailing journalists, kidnapping activists and assaulting political opponents.
NAIROBI - President John Magufuli has presided over a crackdown on media and civil society in Tanzania that has seriously undermined democratic freedoms as the country approaches elections, global rights groups said Monday.
Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch (HRW) said Tanzania was backsliding under Magufuli, whose administration has been accused of jailing journalists, kidnapping activists and assaulting political opponents.
Magufuli's rule, which enters its fifth year next month, has been marked by an attack on free speech previously unseen in Tanzania, critics say, unravelling progress made by a country once rosily viewed in the region.
"Tanzania's really going down, very fast," Roland Ebole, a researcher with Amnesty International, told AFP in Nairobi.
"We have not seen this level of harassment, intimidation, or shutdown of media houses. It's a new for Tanzania."
Magufuli came to power as a corruption-fighting "man of the people" but has since been criticised for his authoritarian leadership style.
In two separate reports released Monday, HRW and Amnesty detailed how Magufuli's administration had enforced his diktats using draconian laws.
Newspapers have been shut down, live broadcasts of parliament switched off and critics jailed using cybercrime laws.
In a recent case, journalist Erick Kabendera was held for questioning over his citizenship, then threatened with sedition, before being charged with organised crime and financial offences.
He has been in and out of court since his arrest in July and is suffering poor health.
In another high-profile case, Azory Gwanda, a Tanzanian journalist and government critic who disappeared in 2017, has never been found.
In May, high-profile dissident Mdude Nyagali was snatched by four gunmen and dumped, seriously beaten, in a village two days later.
HRW and Amnesty - which unveiled their reports in Nairobi because permission was not possible in Tanzania - said civil society workers, opposition activists and others were too scared to speak openly to their researchers.
"This is very significant, considering you're talking about a country that really was free. A country where people would say everything, and anything, they wanted to say," Ebole said.
It comes as Tanzania faces local elections later this year and national polls in 2020. Magufuli, nicknamed "The Bulldozer", is expected to run again.
The effective silencing of media and critics "does not create a good environment for free and fair elections", HRW researcher Oryem Nyeko told reporters.
The international community has taken notice. The US and UK have both voiced concern over the "steady erosion of due process" in Tanzania, pointing to Kabendera's treatment as a case in point.
Reporters Without Borders, a watchdog, this year labelled Magufuli a "press freedom predator" and dropped Tanzania 25 places on its annual press freedom index.
Popular in Africa
-
Kenyan team aim to stop fatal snake bites
-
Hippos kill Zimbabwean man trying to cross SA border
-
DR Congo warlord faces life in prison over mass rape
-
16 killed in Burkina Faso in suspected jihadist attack
-
Botswana's new president vows to reform economy
-
‘We need to leave this country’: Foreign nationals in CT call on UN for help
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.