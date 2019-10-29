Safa refs review committee: Chiefs’ first goal was legitimate

Samir Nurkovic broke the deadlock in the Absa Premiership encounter in the seventh minute of the game but there were questions about whether Leonard Castro was offside in the buildup.

JOHANNESBURG - Pitso Mosimane’s claims that Kaizer Chiefs' first goal against Mamelodi Sundowns on Sunday was offside have been dismissed by South African Football Association (Safa)’s referees' review committee.

Mosimane fanned those flames by claiming after the game that the goal should not have stood.

“They benefitted again, the first goal is offside,” he said in disappointment after the game. “What’s new here? We lost again, and referees made a mistake. The linesman… on the line… he’s offside. It’s the same song so what are we talking here? They benefitted again from the referee’s mistakes”.

But now Safa has backed referee Victor Hlongwane on Tuesday, saying in a statement that he made the right call.

“During the match, when Kaizer Chiefs’ Reeve Frosler played the ball into the opponents’ penalty area, both Chiefs’ Leonardo Castro and Samir Nurkovic were not in an offside position”, the Review Committee explained.

“Sundowns’ Musa Lebusa and Chiefs’ Castro jumped to head the ball but both missed it. Castro neither played nor touched the ball from his team-mate, Frosler and this is evidenced by the fact that the ball never changed direction nor the trajectory. Nurkovic was not in an offside position when the ball was initially played by his team-mate Frosler and Castro did not make contact with the ball, the Assistant Referee was correct in not flagging for offside, based on fact connected with Law 11 (Offside).

"It then stands to reason that Nurkovic scored a legitimate goal. "It would have been a different decision had his team-mate Castro played or touched the ball, then the goal would have been disallowed in that instance”, concluded the committee’s findings.

Meanwhile, Mosimane looks set to be charged by the Premier Soccer League’s disciplinary committee over his comments about referees.

“The Premier Soccer League (PSL) prosecutor has written to Mamelodi Sundowns and head coach Mr Pitso Mosimane in relation to the comments attributed to him on match officials last week,” a statement from the League said.

“The League prosecutor has given Mr Mosimane five days to respond to the letters sent to him to either deny or admit the comments attributed to him in the media”.