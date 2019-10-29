SA's unemployment hits highest rate in 11 years

On Tuesday, Stats SA said the unemployment rate had risen to 29.1% in the third quarter of 2019.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa’s unemployment rate has hit its highest level in 11 years.

On Tuesday, Stats SA said the unemployment rate was 29.1% in the third quarter of 2019.

This is a slight increase from 29% in the quarter before.

It said 6.7 million people were currently unemployed.

