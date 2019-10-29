Problems at power stations puts SA at risk of more load shedding- dept

This is a key issue highlighted in the 2019 integrated resource plan being presented to Parliament’s Mineral Resources and Energy Portfolio Committee.

CAPE TOWN - The continued underperformance of the Medupi and Kusile power stations will exacerbate the country’s load shedding risk.

This is a key issue highlighted in the 2019 Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) being presented to Parliament’s mineral resources and energy portfolio committee on Tuesday.

Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe and a delegation from his department are sharing details of the plan with MPs.

Mantashe and department officials are facing questions from the committee on the recently promulgated IRP.

Among the key issues from the plan is a power purchase programme, which needs to be undertaken to help boost capacity and performance at power plants.

The department’s Jacob Mbele said reliance on diesel-run generators needed to be reduced.

Another issue which was pointed out is the need to commence preparations for a nuclear build programme that will yield 2,500mw power.

Officials insisted it would be done at a pace and scale the country can afford.