Position of WC police commissioner re-advertised
The province has been without a permanent police chief since August.
JOHANNESBURG - The process to appoint a Western Cape police commissioner has hit another snag after the position was re-advertised.
The process to find a new police commissioner for the province was halted when one of the candidates, Jeremy Vearey, complained his application was tampered with.
This means Sindile Mfazi will remain the caretaker commissioner for now.
National police spokesperson Vish Naidoo said: “This process of withdrawing and re-advertising is not uncommon in SAPS. It has happened before but I’m not at liberty to disclose the reasons why the withdrawal and re-advertisement took place.”
Western Cape Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz bemoaned the delay.
It's still unclear when the process will be completed.
