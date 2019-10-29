Plato: Cape Town will make 2022 Sevens Rugby World Cup best tournament ever

In September 2022, the eighth edition of the showcase event will take place in Cape Town in what will be the first time that the Sevens Rugby World Cup has been hosted on the African continent.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato has welcomed the announcement that the Mother City will host the 2022 Sevens Rugby World Cup.

The announcement was made in Tokyo on Tuesday after the World Rugby Council named Cape Town as the hosts for the tournament.

"With the Rugby World Cup final taking place this Saturday, the timing couldn’t be better to reveal the news. We are very excited that Cape Town can now add another prestigious tournament to its resume when it welcomes the 24 men’s and 16 women’s rugby sevens teams who will compete at the iconic Cape Town Stadium in September 2022," said executive Mayor Dan Plato.

"We are confident that this eighth edition of the tournament will be the best yet and look forward to welcoming the thousands of spectators who will be supporting their teams over the three-day spectacle. Working with SA Rugby, we have already made the Cape Town leg of the HSBC Sevens World Series the ultimate experience for spectators at the stadium and the millions watching across the globe."

In December this year, the Cape Town Stadium will again play host to the Cape Town Sevens, with the tournament staying in the city for a further three years, following an agreement reached with the South African Rugby Union.