Origin of modern humans helps with understanding cause of prostate cancer

The research also shows that the changes in Africa’s climate triggered the first human exploration and movement, causing many to leave what is today known as the Greater Kalahari region.

JOHANNESBURG - Researchers at the University of Pretoria on Monday said their findings on the origins of modern humans brought them a step closer to understanding the cause of prostate cancer in African men.

An international team has found that the earliest ancestors of homo-sapiens originated in the south of the greater Zambezi River basin region, which included entire northern Botswana, western Namibia and eastern Zimbabwe.

But researcher Professor Riana Bornman said there was more.

“We tried to link out genomic heritage to where we originated from, so if we could understand where we come from, that would help us develop treatment accordingly.”

The study provides a window into the first 100,000 years of modern humans’ history.

Prof Hayes, from the Garvan Institute of Medical Research and the University of Sydney, said the study showed that “…the southwest Kalahari, played a significant role in shaping anatomical modern human emergence and prehistory.

“It has been clear for some time that anatomically modern humans appeared in Africa roughly 200,000 years ago.

What has been long debated is the exact location of this emergence and subsequent dispersal of our earliest ancestors.

“Mitochondrial DNA acts like a time capsule of our ancestral mothers, accumulating changes slowly over generations. Comparing the complete DNA code, or mitogenome, from different individuals provides information on how closely they are related,” she said.

She said their next project would focus more on the understanding of prostate cancer in African men.