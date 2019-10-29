Operation Lockdown: 6,000 litres of alcohol confiscated in WC since July

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in RWC 2019
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
Go

Operation Lockdown: 6,000 litres of alcohol confiscated in WC since July

Officers, along with members of the South African National Defence Force, have conducted various raids this past week.

Picture: Pexels.com
Picture: Pexels.com
12 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape police said 6,000 litres of alcohol have been confiscated at illegal liquor outlets since the commencement of Operation Lockdown in July.

Officers, along with members of the South African National Defence Force, have conducted various raids this past week as part of the ongoing operation to try and curb crime in affected cape communities.

In recent days, they confiscated various drugs, eight illegal firearms and ammunition and 42 knives.

The police’s Novela Potelwa said: “In the period between 16-27 October 2019, 654 suspects were arrested for crimes ranging from theft to the possession of illegal firearms, aggravated robbery, murder and attempted murder.”

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA