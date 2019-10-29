Operation Lockdown: 6,000 litres of alcohol confiscated in WC since July
Officers, along with members of the South African National Defence Force, have conducted various raids this past week.
CAPE TOWN - Western Cape police said 6,000 litres of alcohol have been confiscated at illegal liquor outlets since the commencement of Operation Lockdown in July.
Officers, along with members of the South African National Defence Force, have conducted various raids this past week as part of the ongoing operation to try and curb crime in affected cape communities.
In recent days, they confiscated various drugs, eight illegal firearms and ammunition and 42 knives.
The police’s Novela Potelwa said: “In the period between 16-27 October 2019, 654 suspects were arrested for crimes ranging from theft to the possession of illegal firearms, aggravated robbery, murder and attempted murder.”
